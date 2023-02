President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where special attention was paid to the positions of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction. This was stated in the message of the Office of the President on Monday, February 6.

"The leadership of the Armed Forces and the commanders of the troops of the operational directions reported on the current situation at the front. The members of the Staff paid special attention to the positions of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction and providing them with the necessary weapons and ammunition," the message said.

The participants of the meeting listened to intelligence information about possible actions of the enemy in the near future, and also considered personnel issues regarding the appointment of heads of regional military administrations in a number of regions.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, commanders of military branches and operational areas, as well as members of the government, heads of security forces departments and law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Russian invaders are trying to advance in five directions.

On February 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation at the front very difficult.

Also, on February 3, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not going to leave Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.