Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, believes that a return to the pre-war rate is impossible.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"... I see no reason for a significant drop in the exchange rate, but I also see no reason for the exchange rate to return to the pre-war period. This will not happen," the MP is confident.

According to him, Ukraine has inflation in the amount of 26% for 2022, which is already "not recovered".

On the other hand, inflation turned out to be comparable to some European countries and lower than expected due to the fact that the rate was fixed at the beginning of the war, which minimized the development of the devaluation-inflationary spiral.

"According to the results of the first year of the war, we maintained relative macro-financial stability, which is ensured by adequate gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and a lot of help from our partners. Of course, as long as the war continues, the pressure on the exchange rate will remain, but if the aid comes in the same volumes, I do not see strong prerequisites for a significant corrections of the official rate," Hetmantsev assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, the selling rate of the dollar for payment cards as of 10:25 a.m. increased by 6.00 kopecks, compared to February 3, to 37.5304 UAH/USD, the buying rate - by 1.64 kopecks to 36.5884 UAH/USD.