Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev reported that the acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Kyiv Oksana Datiy, who was searched by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), dismissed.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Regarding the head of the State Tax Service in the city of Kyiv, as far as I know, personnel conclusions have already been made, the basis was the facts of illegal enrichment discovered by the law enforcement officers. And one more thing. It is obvious that the official, who during the years of work at the Tax Service, did not understand that this is not a place where you can to earn a million, not a place in the Tax Service," he said.

Hetmantsev would like the accusations to be real, because he has doubts about the reality of the basis from the press releases of the SBI for the illegal VAT refund in Kyiv in the amount of UAH 30 billion, when the capital city reimbursed VAT in the amount of UAH 4.9 billion in 2022.

The head of the tax committee supported the initiative of his deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) regarding the transfer of the Kyiv case to the Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada in order to study this case in detail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the SBI conducted searches of the Tax Service's management in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation during the search of the acting the head of the Tax Service of Kyiv, Oksana Datiy, revealed a list of wishes, including: to earn a million dollars, a sable fur coat and a Breguet watch.