Teachers who remained to work in the occupied territory are forced to write applications to renounce their Ukrainian passport, and then take a Russian passport.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"All the teachers who remained working at temporarily occupied territories (TOT) were informed that they will be fired if they do not receive the passport of the enemy. They should receive the passports according to the accelerated program," the message reads.

It is emphasized that according to the laws of the Russian Federation, a person can have two passports, but it is the residents of the occupied territory who are subject to an additional restriction - to write an application to refuse a Ukrainian passport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, it became known that a campaign for forced passporting of the local population began in the occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

And in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, residents began to be asked for Russian passports when issuing payment cards of local banks.

In addition, the occupiers forced about 3,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to obtain Russian passports.