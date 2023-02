Russia sent personnel from the Kalinin NPP (Russia) to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), among the arrivals were reactor control engineers and shift managers.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Personnel from the Kalinin NPP arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Nuclear workers from the Russian Federation, the occupiers believe, will be able to work at the captured Ukrainian station,” the report said.

Among them are reactor management engineers, shift managers, electrical engineers and other representatives of "atomic specialties.”

Energoatom notes that the invaders promised them training on a full-scale simulator, but Ukrainian instructors who should train on it refused to work for the enemy, and the invaders blocked their access to jobs.

Now there is no way to improve qualifications for Russian guest workers. At the same time, Russian nuclear operators praise that they were offered contracts for half a year and even offer to transport their families to Enerhodar.

At the same time, traitors from the Zaporizhzhia NPP who signed a contract with the fake AO "Exploiting Organization the Zaporizhzhia NPP" significantly reduced wages and, moreover, announced the abolition of their work experience and vacations earned "for Ukraine."

Energoatom once again called on nuclear companies not to sign any contracts with the enemy, so as not to become direct aids of the aggressor and not to destroy their own future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers cannot start the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a lack of their own personnel and the unwillingness of some of the Ukrainian personnel of the station to cooperate with the invaders.