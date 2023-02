The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the parliamentary powers of the co-chairman of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group, Ihor Abramovych.

The relevant decision was supported by 317 MPs with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, it became known that Abramovych wrote a statement on laying down a mandate, which became the basis for his dismissal.

In 2019, he was elected as MP of the 9th convocation from the currently banned party Opposition Platform - For Life with the number 14 on the list as a member of the party.

In the Verkhovna Rada, he held the position of deputy chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

After the ban of the Opposition Platform - For Life and the dissolution of the faction of the same name in 2022, he was one of the co-founders of the parliamentary group Restoration of Ukraine, which consists of former members of the political force of the same name and former members of the Servant of the People.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, announced that the co-head of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group, Ihor Abramovych, wrote a statement on laying down a mandate.