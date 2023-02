Russian occupiers steal boats and boat engines from locals in the Kherson Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers are conducting searches in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson Region, with the aim of stealing boats, water engines and other equipment for moving by water from the civilian population," the General Staff reported.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian occupation forces are forcibly evicting civilians from their homes in order to settle local collaborators who support the Russian occupation authorities and work as part of the enemy's so-called "law enforcement agencies".

Homeowners are ordered to leave their homes and move out into the street.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers have restricted entry and exit from Ulianivka of the Kherson Region, are searching locals and checking mobile phones.

The Russian occupiers are outraged by the pro-Ukrainian sentiments of citizens in the Kherson Region.

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers.