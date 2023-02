There Are 24 Appeals About Lack Of Communication With Ukrainians In Disaster Zone In Turkey - Foreign Ministry

After the earthquake in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received 24 requests for lack of communication with Ukrainians living in the disaster zone.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, we have 24 appeals about the lack of communication with citizens of Ukraine living in the disaster zone. All information has been promptly transmitted to the Turkish side. The locations of our citizens are being clarified," he wrote.

The speaker noted that after receiving the updated information, diplomats will immediately inform their relatives.

Nikolenko said that at the moment information about the presence of Ukrainians among the victims of the earthquake was not received by the Foreign Ministry.

He also said that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took personal control over the issue of providing assistance to Ukrainians amid the earthquake in Turkey.

The Embassy of Ukraine has created an operational headquarters, the capabilities of the Consulate General in Istanbul and the Consulate in Antalya are also involved.

Diplomats interact with Turkish rescue services.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Nikolenko noted that to get help you need to contact the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey: +90 539 550 98 98.

There is also a hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +380 44 238 15 88.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to President of Turkey Recep Erdogan, the Turkish people and the families of the victims due to the devastating earthquake that occurred on Monday morning in southeastern Turkey.

He also stressed that Ukraine is ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.