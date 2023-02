Russian Surgeons Arrive In Luhansk Region To Help Occupiers Due To Heavy Losses - General Staff

Russian surgeons arrived in the Luhansk Region to help the occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to attract medical personnel from Russia due to large-scale losses in Ukraine.

"A field hospital has been deployed in Pokrovske, Luhansk Region, on the territory of the local dispensary," the AFU noted.

In particular, the hospital employs Russian medical personnel and surgeons who recently arrived from the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers deployed a "field hospital" in the kindergarten of Tavriyske of the Kherson Region and are treating their wounded there.

The occupiers are also treating their wounded in the maternity hospitals of the city and regional hospitals of Luhansk.

The city hospital in the occupied Dniprorudne of the Zaporizhzhia Region is full of wounded occupiers. The enemy continues to suffer losses. Only recently, about 150 invaders were brought there. Instead, doctors refuse to treat them.

In the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region, the Russians set up a military hospital in the lyceum because of the large number of wounded occupiers.