President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada appoint the provisional head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk to the post of the head of the SSU.

This is stated in draft resolution No. 8425, registered in the Rada on Monday, February 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Maliuk, 39, has been acting head of the SSU since July 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, Zelenskyy appointed the first deputy head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk as the provisional head of the SSU, after Ivan Bakanov was removed from the duties of the head of the SSU due to improper performance of official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences.

The Rada dismissed Bakanov as the head of the SSU on July 19, 2022.