AFU Hit Command Post Of Occupiers And 8 Areas Of Concentration Of Enemy Manpower With Missiles And Artillery

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the occupiers and 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower with rockets and artillery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas and struck the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said.

Units of the missile and artillery troops of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the command post, 8 areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated and the ammunition warehouse.

Enemy losses are not reported, the data is being verified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during February 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 14 settlements.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsk areas.

There are no formed enemy offensive groups in the Volyn, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions. However, the threat of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.