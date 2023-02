A new large-scale offensive of the Russian army can be expected at any time after February 15, since the training of newly mobilized Russians ends during this period.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the Belarusian TV channel Belsat, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, when asked by a journalist about the expected date of the start of a possible large-scale offensive of the Russian Federation, Haidai replied that it could begin after February 15 at any time.

"Well, most likely, they will need at least just 10 days to collect reserves, because the two-month training of the new mobilized, which they have collected several hundred thousand within the framework of the so-called partial mobilization, is already ending. But it still takes about two weeks to move them from various training bases - this is from Belarus and Russia directly - to bring them to the occupied part of both Donetsk and Luhansk Regions to form units already. That is, after February 15, you can expect at any time," he said.

In addition, talking about the situation in the Luhansk Region, the head of the Regional Military Administration said that Russia collects more reserves there, fixes the transportation of equipment that the occupiers partially hide in forests, forest plantations, and also partially bury.

"They are building more some fortified frontiers, from where they will then try to make these full-scale offensives. And they bring ammunition, which is not spent as much as before. That is, these is not round-the-clock shelling of the territory. We understand that they are already gradually starting to save somewhere, again preparing for a full-scale offensive," Haidai said.

Earlier, the British edition of the Financial Times, citing an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia plans to launch a large-scale new offensive within the next 10 days.

