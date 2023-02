The Russian military and the Wagner mercenaries are conducting combat operations in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region without any coordination.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut, there was a complete lack of coordination and interaction between the servicemen of the Russian occupation forces and the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on conducting offensive operations in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the colossal losses, mercenary units of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner showed effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular on the front line in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.

Of the 50,000 mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, which its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, collected from the prisons of the Russian Federation, only about a fifth remained at the front in Ukraine.

The private military company Wagner has under its command up to 50,000 fighters involved in the war in Ukraine. Thus, it became a key component of the Russian military campaign.