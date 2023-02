Budanov Cannot Be Appointed Defense Minister, Because He Is Not Civilian

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, who is called a likely candidate for the post of new Minister of Defense, will not be able to be appointed to this post, because he is not a civilian.

This is evidenced by the requirements of the current law On National Security, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Article 15 of this law states that the Minister of Defense is appointed to the post by the Verkhovna Rada on the proposal of the President from among civilians.

This requirement came into force on January 1, 2019.

Under this law, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Deputy Ministers of Defense are also appointed from among civilians.

The corresponding changes to the law were adopted under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko.

At that time, the Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak, who was in military service, in October 2018 wrote a report on dismissal from the service, which was satisfied, and thus he became a civilian as Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia said that the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov, Reznikov - the Ministry of Strategic Industries instead of Pavlo Riabykin, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko will head the Ministry of Interior Affairs as Minister, and the Provisional Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk will be appointed as the Head of the SSU.

Subsequently, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that personnel changes in the field of defense will not take place during this week.