The State Property Fund (SPF) is preparing the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi sea trade port (Odesa Region) for privatization.

This is stated in the message of the fond, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Property Fund is preparing the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi port for privatization. This is the second port that the SPF will privatize this year. The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi sea trade port is located on the western shore of the Dniester estuary, is located on 59 hectares of the main production area of the port and on more than 5 hectares of the port area point of Buhaz, located in the village of Zatoka," said Dmytro Klimenkov, the first deputy head of the State Property Fund.

It is noted that since May of last year, the enterprise started shipping grain, began transshipment of iron ore pellets and transshipment of metal products.

"Thanks to this, the port has returned to life, but it needs further significant financial investments. The restoration of full-fledged activity is possible only with the involvement of significant investments, because the enterprise was unprofitable even before the full-scale invasion, had a debt on salaries and to the budgets of various levels. Preliminary privatization of the asset was supposed to take place as early as April 2022," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPF determined the Elixir Ukraine company the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Ust-Dunaisk seaport with a bid of UAH 201 million.