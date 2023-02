There Are No RF Strike Groups In Volyn, Kharkiv, Sumy, And Chernihiv Regions - General Staff

There are no formed enemy offensive groups in the Volyn, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna: no offensive groups of the enemy were detected," the General Staff said.

Over the past day, the outskirts of Senkivka, Chernihiv Region, were shelled; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Region and Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Okhirtseve, Budarky and Rublene in the Kharkiv Region.

According to the General Staff, the threat of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation did not demonstrate the ability to conduct several large-scale offensive operations necessary to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region and capture the city of Zaporizhzhia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation at the front very difficult.

Russian forces may launch a new offensive against Ukraine in late February or early March, with the most likely attempt to strike from occupied Ukrainian territories in the south and east.