Ukraine Ready To Send Large Group Of Rescuers To Turkey To Assist After Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is ready to send a large group of rescuers to Turkey to assist after a powerful earthquake that struck the country on Monday morning.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is ready to send a large group of rescuers to Turkey to assist in responding to the crisis. We are working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred on Monday morning in the southeast ofTurkey and in the northwestern part of Syria.

According to media reports, it has already killed more than 1,400 people in the two countries.

In Turkey, more than 900 people were killed, another 5,400 people were injured in the earthquake.