Electricity consumption is growing. The reason for this is not only the beginning of the working week, but also a significant cooling. Therefore, there is a power deficit in the country, which is especially noticeable in the morning and evening hours (peak consumption). This was reported by the press center of Ukrenergo.

The available volume of generated electricity is insufficient to cover the full consumption. The produced electricity is distributed to ensure the operation of energy and critical infrastructure (water utilities, boiler houses, hospitals), as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population. Electricity is also imported into Ukraine.

Network restrictions remain in the Odesa and Kyiv Regions and in the city of Kyiv.

It is also noted that all operators of distribution systems (regional power distribution companies) have been given consumption limits. Each regional power distribution company in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits leads to emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency power outages are used to prevent them.

"As a result of a large-scale accident at the substation of NEC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in Odesa and nearby areas. Due to network restrictions, emergency power outages are also applied in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region," the message says.

The repair crews of Ukrenergo and regional power distribution companies are working together on the recovery of power supply to Odesa consumers according to reserve schemes. Also, critical infrastructure facilities should gradually switch to alternative power sources, which at this stage will free up a certain amount of power and direct it to household consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit in Ukraine's energy system has increased.

Meanwhile, due to power outages, Ukrainians use candles and generators, which can endanger life and health. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded how to stay safe during power outages.