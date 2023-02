Zelenskyy Expresses Condolences To Erdogan And Turkish People Over Death Of People Due To Earthquake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people and the families of those killed due to the devastating earthquake that occurred on Monday morning in the southeast of Turkey.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I express my sincere condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish people and families of the victims of the earthquake in the southeast of Turkey. I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected. In this difficult time, we will stand with the Turkish people," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also stressed that Ukraine is ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.

According to media reports, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8, which hit the southeast of Turkey and the northwest of Syria on Monday morning, has already killed more than 1,400 people, hundreds of people were injured.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, in particular, that more than 900 dead in his country are now known, another 5,400 people were injured in the earthquake.

