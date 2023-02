The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that the co-head of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group, Ihor Abramovych, wrote a statement on laying down a mandate.

He stated this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Ihor Abramovych wrote a statement about laying down a mandate," Arakhamia wrote.

According to him, it was Abramovych's withdrawal from the ranks of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction on the first day of the full-scale invasion that set the stage for its further collapse in the Ukrainian parliament.

Arakhamia noted that the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group created by Abramovych consistently supports all legislative decisions important for the future of the country and repelling the aggressor.

He called on other ex-members of the banned party to leave the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 3, Arakhamia announced that Nataliya Korolevska, her husband Yurii Solod, and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the lists of the banned party Opposition Platform - For Life, will lose their parliamentary mandates in the coming plenary week.