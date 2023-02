Russia Keeps 2 Ships On Combat Duty In Black And Azov Seas. No Missile Carriers Among Them - Navy

As of February 6, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. There are no carriers of Kalibr missiles among them. It is reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of February 6, 2023:

1 enemy ship is on combat duty in the Black Sea;

in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications while keeping 1 ship on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean - 10 enemy ships, of which 5 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo - 72 missiles.

Over a day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by the following:

to the Sea of Azov - 19 vessels, of which 4 vessels moved from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 15 ships, of which 4 vessels proceeded in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the Russian army in the areas of 9 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy shelled the territory of Ukraine 61 times from MLRS.

The Russian military shelled the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv Region during the day.