Personnel changes in the field of defense will not take place this week. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he confirmed that the appointment of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine is expected.

"We are waiting for the appointment of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine. Personnel changes in the field of defense will not take place during this week," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, Arakhamia announced that the chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov, Reznikov - the Ministry of Strategic Industries instead of Pavlo Riabikin, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will head the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a minister, Vasyl Maliuk, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, will be appointed head of the SSU.

But after that, Reznikov told the media that he was not offered to lead the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and if he had been offered, he would have refused.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, after receiving information about the possible appointment of Budanov as the head of the Ministry of Defense, noted that according to the law, starting in 2019, the head of the Ministry of Defense must be a civilian.