In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian military uses the port to accumulate military force. On the night of February 5-6, the movement of military equipment and manpower of the Russian Federation was recorded.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

So, he noted that at night the enemy moved to the port MLRS, trucks with military equipment, air defense and buses with manpower.

"The invaders used the port to accumulate military force. At night, the port recorded the movement of at least 8 MLRS units, 6 buses with so far live manpower, 6 trucks with military equipment and two S-300-type air defense systems. Mariupol continues to be pumped with the occupiers," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 1-2, the Russian occupiers brought up to 20 tanks to villages north of Mariupol. The Russian military says that they have an order to take Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia during February.

Earlier it was reported that in temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians collect troops and equipment. The invaders want to throw manned units to Vuhledar.

Meanwhile, the British edition of the Financial Times, citing an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia plans to launch a large-scale new offensive within the next 10 days.