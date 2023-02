Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive within the next 10 days.

This was reported by the British edition of the Financial Times, citing an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported, in particular, that Kyiv received "very reliable intelligence data" about the intention of the Russian Federation to launch a new offensive.

The publication calls the purpose of the Russian offensive the occupation of the entire Donbas. It is reported that the offensive of the Russian army may begin in the areas of the cities of Kreminna and Lyman, where the enemy has been concentrating large forces for several weeks.

The FT also notes that the Kremlin is accumulating its troops in the south of the Donetsk Region, transferring additional forces in the settlements around Mariupol.

The publication writes that the aggressor intends to launch an offensive before Ukraine receives Western tanks and weapons.

The anonymous AFU adviser also told the FT that the Russian offensive is likely to be led by elite units.

These are real mechanized brigades, even if they are less capable than they were at the beginning of the war. They reinforced airborne and naval units. These are not bus drivers and school teachers, he said.

Recall that the occupiers are trying to advance in five directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 enemy attacks over the past day.