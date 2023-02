During February 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 14 settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

During the hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut, there was a complete lack of coordination and interaction among servicemen of the Russian occupation forces and mercenaries of the so-called Wagner private military company.

Over the past day, Ukrainian units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kamiyanka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy launched four missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Region; and carried out 56 attacks using MLRSes, in particular on civilian facilities in Kherson. Casualties have been reported.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

No offensive enemy groups were detected in the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. The areas of settlements of Senkivka in the Chernihiv Region were shelled by the enemy; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Region; the enemy also shelled Strelecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Budarky, and Rublene in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv Region; as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Donetsk Region; and Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova in the Luhansk Region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, over 25 areas of settlements were affected by fire, among them were Spirne, Bilohorivka, Mykolayivka, Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochky, Tarasivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

Semenivka, Avdiyivka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region were hit with the use of enemy tanks, mortar, and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 30 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Novopil, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malinivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, and Kamiyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson and Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Berislav, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Honcharne of the Kherson Region were shelled. In total, there are almost 20 settlements.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas and a strike on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit the control post, eight areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and the ammunition warehouse.