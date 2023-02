The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the agreement with the Russian government on cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On February 4, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution On Termination of Agreement between Governments of Ukraine and Russia on Cooperation in Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes and Protocol dated August 27, 1996 on Amending Agreement on Cooperation in Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes," the message reads.

It is noted that according to the resolution, the international agreement with the aggressor state in connection with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine is terminated in accordance with the Law On Approval of Presidential Decree On Introduction of Martial Law in Ukraine.

At the same time, the contractual legal framework is brought into line with the current state of bilateral relations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the Russian government on air transport and cooperation in the field of air transport.