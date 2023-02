Another “Blast” In Belgorod. Social Networks Report Crash Of Aircraft Or Rocket

Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod said that a “blast” sounded in their city.

This was reported by local Telegram channels on Sunday, February 5.

Regarding the incident in the Russian Federation, several versions were voiced. In particular, social networks reported shelling, and the townspeople assume that it was a "crashed plane."

In addition, the Russian Federation reported a failed rocket launch that "did not fly away from Belgorod" and fell into the territory of the settlement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to take measures to prevent shelling of regions bordering Ukraine. First of all, it concerns the Belgorod Region, where “blasts” most often occur.

Last Sunday, “blasts” occurred in one of the villages in the Belgorod Region. This time, residents of Vyazovo as a result of "shelling" had problems with a power line.

In the Belgorod Region, due to an offensive allegedly prepared by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians began to build a defensive line on the border with Ukraine.

We also reported that the authorities of the Belgorod Region announced the formation of territorial defense units.