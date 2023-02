The Russians are trying to advance in five directions in the east of Ukraine. In particular, they continue to regroup in separate directions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defenders hit an enemy ammunition depot.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening operational update.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 4 missile attacks, 2 of which on the civil infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, as a result of which the five-story building of a higher educational institution was destroyed, five civilians were wounded.

2 Russian missiles hit the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Region. There, 4 high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, 4 civilians suffered injuries of varying severity.

In addition, the enemy carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, on civilian objects of Khersin. Enemy shells damaged residential buildings, there are killed and wounded.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the situation remains unchanged, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but its offensive groups have not been identified. Shelling was carried out in areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Region and Huriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zemlianky and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shot at the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka, Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny of the Donetsk Region and Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Krasnopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Terny - of the Luhansk Region fell under enemy fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk Region were under fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Semenivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka fell under artillery shelling.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy used tank, mortar and artillery for the shelling of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements fell under fire. Among them - Novopil, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, in particular, Kherson, as well as Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovsk and Honcharne of the Kherson Region were attacked. In total, more than 15 settlements were shelled.

During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas, and Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of enemy manpower concentration and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a secret Ukrainian battalion said that they had shot down of a helicopter on the territory of the Russian Federation.