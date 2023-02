In Ukraine, a certificate of residence registration is no longer required. From now on, an extract about the place of residence can be obtained in the Diia application.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook on Sunday, February 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs informs that instead of a Certificate of Residence Registration one can get an extract in the Diia application.

To generate an extract, you need to: go to the Diia application, click Services, select Help and Excerpts, then choose Extract on Residence and click Order Extract.

"The application will be processed within minutes and, if information about the person is contained in the register - an extract will be formed. In addition, it is possible to download the extract to the phone in PDF format within 24 hours. Parents can order an extract from the application about the place of residence of their children," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the Diia application returned the opportunity to receive a certificate from the State Register of Property Rights.

Since September, the Diia application made available electronic pension certificate, permanent and temporary residence permit, documents in English and car sharing service.

Also, since December, two more new automatic services have become available to internally displaced people in the Diia application: changing the place of registration and canceling the status of IDPs.