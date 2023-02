Over the past day, February 4, the Ukrainian military destroyed 700 invaders, 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems and 2 enemy UAVs. The losses of the enemy during the full-scale war are stated in the infographics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 5, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 131,290 (+ 700) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,220 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,405 (+ 11) units,

artillery systems - 2,226 (+ 6) units,

MLRS - 460 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 227 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 294 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 284 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,958 (+ 2),

cruise missiles ‒ 796 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,091 (+ 10) units,

special equipment ‒ 203 (+ 0).

It is noted that the data is being clarified.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle that adjusted the fire of enemy artillery.