Over the past day, February 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the Russian army in the areas of 9 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy carried out 61 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from MLRS.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna and Shypylivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Verkhniokamianske, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the Russian military carried out 61 attacks from MLRS, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of Kherson. In addition, the threat of Russian strikes on civilian objects throughout Ukraine remains high.

It is reported that the enemy is focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions; continues to defend previously captured lines in other directions, shelling the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements bordering the contact line.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions. At the same time, areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Region were attacked; Boiar-Lezhachi, Sumy Region; Oleksandrivka, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery at areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchaye, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny of the Donetsk Region and Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Krasnopopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were under fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Maiorsk and New York of the Donetsk Region suffered from fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka once again were under artillery shelling.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka were fired at.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the entire spectrum of enemy artillery was used for the shelling of the regions of the settlements of Novopil, Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Charivna, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Region and Antonivka and Kherson.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aviation during the past day launched 5 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders, as well as 2 attacks on anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day hit a control point, 3 areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system and a depot of fuels and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of February 4, the Russian occupiers have been regrouping in certain directions.

Last day, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that a significant number of German Leopard, American Abrams and British Challenger tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine.