On the morning of February 5, the invaders hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv, hitting a residential construction. Three people were injured in the strike.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, a fire occurred in a residential construction as a result of the hit. It is reported that an injured woman was hospitalized, two more men were treated on the spot.

"There is a hit to residential construction in the city center. There was a fire. Currently, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men 51 and 55 years old. The woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the men were treated on the spot," the report said.

The data on victims is being clarified.

It is noted that all emergency services are working on the spot.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, the occupiers struck with two missiles. One of the rockets hit the residential construction of the center of Kharkiv. There are hits in the Kyivskyi district of the city. These were S-300 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, February 5, in the morning, the Russian occupation army hit the central part of Kharkiv. In the Kharkiv Region at 8:20 a.m., an air raid was announced.