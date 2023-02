Invaders Regroup And Advance In 5 Directions, And In Occupied Territories They Begin To Mobilize Women From C

Since the beginning of February 4, the Russian occupiers have been regrouping in certain directions. The enemy's main efforts continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, during the day the enemy carried out 9 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

- In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the situation remains unchanged, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups of the occupiers have been registered. At the same time, areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Region were attacked; Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk of the Kharkiv Region.

- In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Krokhmalna, Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

- In the Lyman direction, Terny of the Donetsk Region and Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region were under fire.

- In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Maiorsk and New York fell under fire.

- In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

- In the Novopavlivka direction, tank, mortar and artillery shelling of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region was recorded.

- In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, shelling from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Region and Antonivka and Kherson.

Ukrainian aviation during the day inflicted 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders. And units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a control point, 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system and a depot of fuel and lubricants.