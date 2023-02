Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that a significant number of German Leopard, American Abrams and British Challenger tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian defense department noted this on Twitter.

“It's official: The tank coalition for Ukraine has been born and is actively growing. Soon, we will happily welcome Leopards, Challengers and Abrams on the Ukrainian ground. A lot of them,” Reznikov wrote.