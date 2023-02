Ukraine Returns 116 More People From Russian Captivity, Among Them Defenders Of Mariupol And Kherson Partisans

Ukraine and Russia held on Saturday, February 4, another exchange of prisoners, 116 people returned home from Russian captivity, among them the defenders of Mariupol, snipers who destroyed the enemy in the Bakhmut direction, and Kherson partisans.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another major prisoner exchange. We managed to return 116 of our people - the defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from the Bakhmut direction and our other heroes... Of these, two officers and 114 privates and sergeants," he wrote.

Yermak said that 87 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity (including two from the Special Operations Forces), 8 territorial defense soldiers, 7 from the National Guard, 6 from the National Police, 5 from the State Border Guard Service, 2 from the Naval Forces and 1 representative of the State Emergency Service.

"In addition, we managed to return the bodies of the killed foreign volunteers - Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, as well as the body of the deceased volunteer warrior - Ukrainian, who served in the French Foreign Legion and after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion returned to defend Ukraine - Kulyk Yevhen Olehovych," the head of the Office of the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the exchange of prisoners on December 31, a total of 140 people returned from Russian captivity to Ukraine, among them the defenders of Mariupol and Zmiinyi Island.