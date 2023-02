Russian officials continue through legislative manipulation to promote an information operation that the war in Ukraine is a fight against a direct threat to Russia's security. Such conclusions were reached by analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War, outlining them in the daily operational update.

The Bryansk Region (where schools are being re-equipped for barracks) and the Kursk Region since February 3 announced the indefinite extension of the "yellow" level of the terrorist threat in connection with the strengthening of measures to protect and defend the territory of Russia.

And on January 31, Putin signed a decree that simplifies the process of introducing notification of terrorist threats in Russia and allows Russian regions classified as the “yellow” level of terrorist threat (according to the decree on the introduction of martial law) to introduce an increased level of "terrorist threat."

According to the report of the ISW, officials in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions are likely to use this new regime of a certain ”terror level” to strengthen law enforcement measures to suppress internal dissent, partially present the war in Ukraine as a direct threat to Russia's internal security in order to create further support for a "special operation."