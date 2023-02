Last day, February 3, the Russian military fired on settlements of the Kherson Region 47 times, 1 person was killed and 3 were wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders opened fire on the peaceful cities and villages of the Kherson Region 47 times. Enemies used various types of weapons - artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," the report said.

The enemy army fired 6 times at Kherson - shells hit a residential sector and a private enterprise.

During the day, one person was killed due to Russian shelling in the Kherson Region, and three residents of the region received injuries of varying severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the invaders shelled the settlements of the Kherson Region 65 times, two people were killed and 9 were wounded.