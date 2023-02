The situation at the front, especially in the Donetsk direction, remains very difficult.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address on Friday, February 3.

Zelenskyy said that despite the very difficult situation at the front, especially in the Donetsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers withstand the harsh pressure of the invaders, clearly and fully perform tasks to protect positions, and even in such conditions give Ukraine good news.

"In particular, I thank the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade for successful counteroffensive actions in the Donetsk Region! Thank you to the fighters of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade - for the bravery and true Ukrainian stability in the battles for the Donbas! The 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade and the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade - I thank you guys for the protection of the Luhansk Region and steel strength! And separately I want to note our national guardsmen - the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard. Guys who successfully eliminate the enemy aviation in the Donetsk Region. Thank you!" the President emphasized.

On Friday, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who, together with other partners and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, took part in the third meeting of the states participating in the tank coalition. The President also thanked the U.S. President for the new military assistance package, the allocation of which was announced by the Pentagon on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not going to leave Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

The defenders of Ukraine over the past day, February 3, eliminated another 720 Russian occupiers, 3 tanks and 13 vehicles.

Enemy troops are attacking in four directions, and the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas of 9 settlements.