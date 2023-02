The European Parliament has supported the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Friday, February 3.

"The European Parliament supported the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine. In the resolution adopted, the European Parliament called on the Union's executive bodies and EU member states to support Ukraine's peace plan," Yermak wrote.

The head of the Office of the President noted that in this resolution, MEPs call on the EU and EU member states to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of the Kyiv Security Treaty, which will contain effective mechanisms for guaranteeing and ensuring the security of our state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and the 12th NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented a draft recommendation on security guarantees for Ukraine.

On September 13, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President Dmitry Medvedev called the recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine "a prologue to the third world war."

On December 5, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine was ready to guarantee the security of the Russian Federation in exchange for Moscow's total refusal of nuclear weapons.