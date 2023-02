Enemy troops are attacking in four directions, and the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas of 9 settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, suffers heavy losses," the document of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes.

It is reported that during the past day, the enemy launched 20 aircraft and 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the civil infrastructure of the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv Regions, there are civilian casualties. It carried out more than 90 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna and Dibrova, Luhansk Region and Verkhniokaminske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske, Donetsk Region.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day launched 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. They destroyed 4 UAVs of the enemy of the Orlan-10 type. And rocket forces and gunners hit a control point, 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and 1 Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 10 settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 4 strikes on enemy concentration areas.