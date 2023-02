The European Union will supply 2 GW of electricity to Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this during a briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit, which was held in Kyiv on February 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that initially Ukraine supplied electricity to the European Union, but now the situation has changed.

"Initially, Ukraine supplied electricity to the European Union, now the situation has changed, and Ukraine needs electricity. Therefore, we will supply 2 GW of electricity that you need. We are a united energy community and this is where the solidarity we want to show is manifested," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a significant power deficit remains in the power system of Ukraine.

On February 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen came to Ukraine, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.