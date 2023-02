The defenders of Ukraine over the past day, February 3, eliminated another 720 Russian occupiers, 3 tanks and 13 vehicles. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the 346th day of the Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost a year into the invasion, the Russians lost as of February 4:

- personnel - about 130,590 (+ 720) units;

- tanks - 3,218 (+ 3) units;

- armored fighting vehicles - 6,394 (+ 6) units;

- artillery systems - 2,220 (+ 5) units;

- MLRS - 460 (+ 0) units;

- air defense systems - 225 (+ 3) units;

- aircraft - 294 (+ 0) units;

- helicopters - 284 (+ 0) units;

- tactical-level UAVs - 1,956 (+ 4),

- cruise missiles - 796 (+ 0) units;

- ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units;

- vehicles and tank trucks - 5,081 (+ 13) units;

- special equipment - 203 (+ 1).

At the same time, the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that they continue to clarify the data published.