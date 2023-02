China's moratorium on commercial lumbering of natural forests had kept 332 mln cubic meters of trees intact by the end of 2020, an official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The country's campaign to protect natural forests since 1998 has helped increase the acreage by 323 mln mu (about 21.5 mln hectares), and markedly improved the natural forests' capacity to preserve water resources and stabilize sand and soil", – Zhang Liming, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, told.

"The total output of state-owned forests rose from ¥8.225 bln (about $1.22 bln) in 1997 to ¥49.172 bln in 2020", – Zhang said.

"Data shows that around 400 mln mu of natural forests are still in need of artificial restoration", – according to Zhang.

Zhang said that China will effectively restore natural forests, focusing on improving their quality and productivity.