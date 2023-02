Ukraine needs a "tank coalition" with the main tanks of NATO countries to carry out a counteroffensive. This was stated by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, ArmyInform reports.

He noted that Western tanks will be used as a "steel fist" to break through the Russian defense line.

We need a "tank coalition" with the main tanks of NATO countries for a counteroffensive. That is, we will use them as a "steel fist" in order to penetrate their line of defense when these corps are ready. Our General Staff will decide where to do it," said Oleksii Reznikov.

In addition, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that to deter a possible new Russian offensive in the south and east, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attract available resources, primarily 155-mm artillery and other means of defeat.

"Therefore, today we say that the priority on the battlefield remains 155 mm artillery and shells to it," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that in a few days Ukrainian tankers will begin training in Poland.

It is known that in the first wave of assistance from international partners, Ukraine will receive 120-140 units of tanks of modern Western models.

Earlier it was reported that Poland will transfer 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard 2 tanks announced earlier.