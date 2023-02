Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that negotiations are underway with Western partners to find a platform for providing tactical aviation to Ukraine. He said this at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak in Kyiv.

"What it will be - F-16, Gripen - is a matter of discussions with partners from NATO countries," the Minister emphasized.

Reznikov also noted that given the likely Russian offensive, Ukraine is negotiating with partners to receive long-range weapons with a range of 150 km, since such weapons, using the example of the HIMARS MLRS, have proven to be effective on the battlefield.

"They are afraid of HIMARS, so they carried out all their important warehouses with fuel, ammunition, command posts 120 km from the front line. Therefore, we are discussing with partners the means of defeat with a range of 150 km. Then we will be able to defeat the enemy in places of concentration and prevent them from going on this offensive with an easy walk," the Minister of Defense summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland named the condition under which the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine is possible.

In addition, on January 20, it became known that the Netherlands was ready to transfer American-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine.