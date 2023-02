Germany, Sweden In Confidential Talks To Hand Over To Ukraine Missiles For IRIS-T - Bloomberg

Germany and Sweden are negotiating a new arms package, according to which Stockholm will transfer air defense missiles and launchers for German IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. This, citing sources familiar with this matter, was reported by Bloomberg on Friday, February 3.

The publication writes that it received information from sources who wished to remain anonymous about Germany's appeal to Sweden with a request to provide launchers for the IRIS-T missile system, but the discussions are confidential.

"According to people with knowledge of this issue, the discussion will also allow for more ammunition that can be used for German IRIS-T systems that are sent to Kyiv," it said.

Germany is sticking to its plan to send three additional IRIS-T systems this year to Ukraine after the first arrived in October, sources said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first short-range anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) IRIS-T SL from Germany.

On October 24, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Germany would supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.

After testing in combat conditions, the IRIS-T performed well.