On February 2, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it detailed its expectations from the upcoming EU-Ukraine summit. In particular, parliamentarians call for the immediate start of the process of preparation for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

In particular, the text of the document says that the European Parliament requires the EU to "work on the beginning of accession negotiations (of Ukraine to the EU) and support a road map that outlines the next steps for Ukraine to join the EU single market.

Parliamentarians also call on the Ukrainian authorities to introduce significant reforms as soon as possible to effectively agree with the criteria for membership in the EU.

The document says that the European Parliament emphasizes the importance of increasing military assistance to Kyiv and funding for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Assessing Ukraine's needs for reconstruction, the resolution also reiterates parliament's call to use frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and assets of Russian oligarchs to finance post-war reconstruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, February 2, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, 2023.

On January 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported what will be discussed during the 24th Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv.