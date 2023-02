In the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region, the military of the Special Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, carried out an operation, as a result of which they destroyed Russian equipment and took two prisoners.

It is reported that the ambush was staged on the way to put forward the tank unit of the invaders - 155th marine brigade, based in the city of Vladivostok.

"As a result of joint actions, the modernized Russian Т-80 tank was destroyed, even before it reached the firing position. During the battle, two members of the tank crew were captured - contract soldiers, marines of the Russian Federation," the caption says.

It is noted that the soldiers of the Special Forces of Ukraine provided qualified medical assistance to the prisoners and carried them beyond the line of contact to the location of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is indicated that the joint operation of the Special Forces of Ukraine and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade took place without losses from the Ukrainian side and disrupted the assault actions planned by the enemy in the Vuhledar direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 1-2, the Russian occupiers brought up to 20 tanks to villages north of Mariupol. The Russian military says that they have an order during February to take Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the British Ministry of Defense noted that the Russian military in the area of ​ ​ Pavlivka and Vuhledar, despite certain successes, do not have the strength to break through.

Meanwhile, on January 30, the General Staff reported that the Russian military complained that the Ukrainian military destroyed a separate intelligence company during the assault on Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.