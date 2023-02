Russian President Vladimir Putin is not abandoning his plans to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, so in February-March, more active combat operations may begin on the front.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We expect very active events in February-March. Putin's task is to capture Donbas by March. Nothing will work. These dates have already been postponed many times. The intensity we are currently observing in Donbas is an attempt to implement these plans," he said.

He believes that the enemy will try to capture more Ukrainian territory, sparing neither equipment nor people.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are not waiting idly by," added the representative of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops have increased the number of attacks in the area of Kreminna and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk Region in order to identify weak points in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Among high-ranking U.S. officials, there is an opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should retreat from Bakhmut in order to preserve forces and strike with them in the eastern direction.