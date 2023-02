Arakhamia Announces Who Exactly From Opposition Platform - For Life Will Lose Their Parliamentary Mandates In

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, announced that Nataliya Korolevska, her husband Yurii Solod and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada on the lists of the banned party Opposition Platform - For Life, will lose the parliamentary mandates next plenary week. Arakhamia wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are many questions from journalists, who exactly from Opposition Platform - For Life will lose their mandates. In response to numerous requests, I am reporting some details: Oleh Voloshyn has decided to resign, which he has already announced publicly. Nataliya Korolevska and her husband Yurii Solod are also planning to resign. As of today, their statements in Verkhovna Rada Staff are not yet registered. But, according to our information, documents from them are already going to Hrushevskoho [Street]," he wrote.

Arahamiya noted that the purge of parliament from representatives of banned parties will take place exclusively within the framework of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, that is, without any chance of appeal in Ukrainian and international courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it became known that Korolevska and her husband Solod wrote applications for drawing up the mandates of MPs

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously a member of the faction Opposition Platform - For Life) and non-factional parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksionov.